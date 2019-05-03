City of Calgary hopes focus on traffic safety will prevent injuries

The City of Calgary has declared May traffic safety month, and employed a number of measures aimed at reducing injuries and deaths on city streets as the weather warms up.

"[May] is a month when we typically see people getting out on their bikes, walking, and increased motorcycle ridership, and so we want to talk about traffic safety," said Tony Churchill, head of traffic safety with the city.

The latest statistics from the city are from 2017. In that year, there were more than 37,000 collisions resulting in thousands of injuries and 11 deaths.

Calgary's traffic safety programs include rectangular rapid flashing beacons at crosswalks, traffic calming curbs, initiatives aimed at residential speed limits, and education about playground and construction zone safety.

Churchill said that about half of Calgarians drive over the speed limit.

"A lot of people generally acknowledge that it's socially unacceptable to drive over the legal limit for alcohol. But we know that driving just 10 kilometres an hour over the speed limit presents the same relative risk ... Even small decreases in speed have dramatic increases," he said.

Churchill said that small changes on the part of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians can lead to big decreases in the number of injuries and deaths on Calgary roads.

He added that the city has increased its focus on vision zero.

"We want to bring those serious injuries and fatalities down to zero. So we've been doing lots of things to get us there. It's going to take a long time and a lot of effort but we're asking for Calgarians to contribute to that."