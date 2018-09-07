Victims' families jeer as panel told Matthew de Grood is a model patient

Relatives of the victims jeered today when a review board hearing was told a Calgary man found not criminally responsible for killing five young people is a model patient.

The jeers drew a sharp rebuke from the board chairman after hearing that Matthew de Grood is making progress.

Dr. Sergio Santana testified that the 27-year-old man is fully participating in his treatment and could eventually be released into the community.

It happened at the third annual progress report on de Grood's treatment, taking place before a review board made up of a judge, lawyer, forensic psychiatrist and a member of the public.

Beyond hearing from de Grood's treatment team, the panel will also hear victim impact statements before deciding how much, if any, freedom should be granted.

On April 15, 2014, at a party celebrating the end of the university semester, de Grood killed Zackariah Rathwell, 21, Lawrence Hong, 27, Joshua Hunter, 23, Kaitlin Perras, 23, and Jordan Segura, 22.

Though he was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, de Grood was found not criminally responsible (NCR) after a trial in May 2016.

A finding of NCR means de Grood did not understand that his actions were morally wrong at the time of the stabbings.

He has since expressed remorse for the pain he caused the five families.

After hearing two weeks of evidence, the judge ruled de Grood was in a psychotic state at the time of the killings — suffering symptoms of schizophrenia.

Matthew de Grood, shown on the right on the first day of his murder trial, and on the left some time before the deadly stabbings. (Photo by Canadian Press/Sketch by Janice Fletcher)

Justice Eric Maklin heard evidence de Grood believed he had to kill or be killed because he was at war with vampires and werewolves. De Grood also sent messages to friends on the night of the slayings telling them he believed the end of the world was imminent.

De Grood has been receiving treatment at the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre, though it's possible he could be sent to a similar facility in Edmonton going forward.

It's not yet clear if those who treat de Grood will recommend the granting of privileges like escorted outings.

In April 2017, doctors testified de Grood's schizophrenia was in "full remission" in the hospital setting, and he has been symptom free since July 2014, though the prosecutor said he is still a risk to the community.

High risk NCR

The victims' families have expressed a wish for de Grood to be designated as "high-risk" NCR which would mean he could go up to three years between hearings.

The families have previously said annual reviews of de Grood's treatment derail their healing process.

Submissions will also be made by psychiatrists and others who work with and treat de Grood at the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre.

De Grood has been allowed to use the internet and spend time outdoors in a fenced area.

Following the last hearing, the board allowed him escorted outings around the grounds of the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre and trips around Calgary for medical appointments.

​With files from The Canadian Press.