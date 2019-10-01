Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood can be eased into community: review board
28-year-old to leave Alberta Hospital in Edmonton unsupervised for outings
A review board has ruled that a mentally ill man found not criminally responsible after killing five young people in Calgary in 2014 can be eased back into the community.
With prior approval, Matthew de Grood will be able to leave Alberta Hospital in Edmonton unsupervised for outings. With added supervision, he can spend up to three days in the city.
The Alberta Review Board has also decided de Grood, 28, will be able to travel within Alberta for up to a week, as long as the trip has been OK'd and he is with a responsible adult.
It also says de Grood could possibly take up residence in a 24-hour supervised group home in Edmonton.
The psychiatrist in charge of de Grood's medical treatment said the man's risk of reoffending is low.
But Dr. Santoch Rai also told the Alberta Review Board that if de Grood were to commit another offence, it would be severe.
A judge in 2016 found de Grood not criminally responsible for the killings because he was suffering from schizophrenia at the time.
A trial heard that de Grood, who was then 22, believed that the devil was talking to him and that a war was about to begin, signalling the end of the world, when he arrived at the Calgary party, which was being held to mark the end of the school year.
He killed Zackariah Rathwell, 21; Jordan Segura, 22; Kaitlin Perras, 23; Josh Hunter, 23; and Lawrence Hong, 27.
The victims' families had previously expressed their wishes for de Grood to be designated as "high-risk" NCR (not criminally responsible), which would mean he could go up to three years between hearings.
The families said the annual reviews of de Grood's treatment derailed their healing process.