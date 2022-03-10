86-year-old Alberta man to compete in Masters World Cup
Cross-country event will host skiers from around the world between the ages of 30 and 90
An 86-year-old Exshaw, Alta., resident says he might be a little strange, but he's excited to be a part of an international cross-country skiing competition for the second time.
Bill Hamilton and five other competitors in the 85 to 90 age range will be participating in the 2022 Masters World Cup at the Canmore Nordic Centre on Friday.
"It's a privilege. It's rare," Hamilton said.
"I won't worry about speed. If the technique is good, the speed will be there."
It's actually not the first time Hamilton — who has been skiing for 40 years — has competed in the competition. He first participated in 2011 at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre in Vernon, B.C.
Hamilton says his family thinks it's wonderful that he's still skiing at such a high level.
"But I'm a bit strange. When the world competition only has — at this age — six competitors. I am a bit strange," he said.
Hamilton says he's been preparing for race day since the summer, by running up hills with ski poles. As soon as he's able to put on skis he's out training.
"We have 728 skiers coming to Canmore for a week of competition and camaraderie. We are very excited to have such a diverse group of skiers in terms of age and nationality," said Greg Thompson, organizing committee chair for the Masters World Cup.
This year's competition will have 18 countries represented, with skiers between the ages of 30 and 90.
With files from The Homestretch
