Calgary massage therapist now accused of sexually assaulting 17 men

A Calgary massage therapist previously charged with sexually assaulting clients now faces 18 charges after an additional 10 men came forward with accusations.

Dennis Quebral Baltazar, 44, was arrested in March after three men who had come to him for treatment at the Movement Sports Clinic in downtown Calgary told police they had been assaulted.

Four more victims who were clients of the same clinic came forward with accusations the following month.

On Thursday, police said 10 more men have made allegations of sexual assault at either the downtown clinic or at the Chinook Chiropractic Clinic, located in the 6400 block of Macleod Trail.

All of the offences are alleged to have happened between November 2017 and October 2018.

Police thanked both clinics for their support and co-operation with the investigation.

It's believed Baltazar previously worked at other massage clinics in Calgary.

Baltazar is set to appear in court on June 13 to face the new charges. A total of 18 charges of sexual assault have now been laid in relation to 17 victims.

Police encourage anyone who feels they have been a victim of sexual assault to report it by calling 403-266-1234 or dialling 911 if they are in immediate danger.

They note there is no time limit on reporting sexual assault in Canada.