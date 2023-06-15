Continuous mask mandate to be lifted in Alberta hospitals

Continuous masking will no longer be required in Alberta hospitals, treatment centres and long-term care facilities starting next week.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced Thursday it will drop the masking requirement for staff, patients and visitors in all its hospitals and contracted sites. The change is set to go into effect Monday.

The dropping of one of the last remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the province comes weeks after AHS made mask wearing optional for health care workers when in areas not accessible to patients.

Heather Smith, president of the United Nurses of Alberta, said nurses in the union expected the continuous masking restrictions to be lifted, anticipating it would likely happen sometime after the provincial election.

"It's hopefully a safe time to do it," she said. "I guess we will find out over time whether or not this was the right moment."





Declining COVID hospitalizations in the province were part of the reason the requirements were lifted, AHS said in a statement. Other factors included declining hospital admission rates for respiratory illness, wastewater data and testing positivity rate.

Health-care workers, patients and visitors will be allowed to wear masks in hospitals and long-term care facilities should they choose, the agency said. Still, health-care workers will still be expected to wear a mask if a patient requests it, as outlined in AHS guidelines.

According to Smith, some health-care workers have begun to experience "mask fatigue" after three years of pandemic restrictions.

"For some, I think that there is a level of fatigue and they welcome [the change], particularly if their point of care assessment would say they are not at risk and their patients are not at risk," she said.

Other provinces, such as British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, have also lifted certain masking requirements in health-care facilities in recent months. Meanwhile, in Quebec and Ontario, masking rules have been left to individual hospitals.



While masking directives have been lifted across Canada, COVID-19 is still spreading. Some health-care officials have said that should the situation worsen significantly come fall or winter, it could be reasonable to bring back masking mandates.

'What do I do?'

Natalie Kwadrans, who is battling terminal breast cancer, has a treatment appointment scheduled for Monday at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre in Calgary.





Natalie Kwadrans, who is battling breast cancer, said she's nervous about her up-coming treatment appointment in Calgary next week. She believes the change to masking requirements could pose a risk to immunocompromised people like herself. (Submitted by Natalie Kwadrans)



Kwadrans said she doesn't think the masking requirements should be lifted in a medical setting, as it could put immunocompromised people, such as herself, at risk. "I'm feeling a little nervous," she said. "I believe that is day one of unmasked cancer centres and unmaksed hospital settings. So, I'm a little nervous."Kwadrans said she doesn't think the masking requirements should be lifted in a medical setting, as it could put immunocompromised people, such as herself, at risk.

While she said that she won't skip her appointment Monday, she's approaching it with trepidation.

"The flip side is I stay home and do nothing and let my cancer kill me," Kwadrans said. "So … you know, what do I do?"

Moving forward

Adriana LaGrange, the newly-appointed health minister, said the provincial government stands behind the health agency's decision.

"Albertans are ready to move forward and Alberta's government supports AHS's decision to return to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to masking," she said, in a statement.



LaGrange noted that the agency's move was based not only on data regarding the COVID situation in Alberta, but also in consultation with doctors, frontline managers, patients, and advisory councils.

According to AHS, masks and personal protection equipment will continue to be available to patients and health-care workers in health-care facilities.