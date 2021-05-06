Calgary Economic Development CEO Mary Moran announces immediate retirement

Mary Moran announced Wednesday that she is retiring from her role as Calgary Economic Development CEO, effective immediately.

Moran has served in the role for six years, and has spent more than a decade with the organization.

CED said the search for a new CEO will begin shortly, and in the meantime the organization will be managed by its senior leadership and staff.

"I am very proud of the strong foundation we have built at CED over my tenure as CEO, and I am grateful for the dedication of our employees in helping us achieve its goals," Moran said in an emailed release.

"My decision to retire was a difficult one, but I believe now is the right time for CED to move forward with the fresh perspective that new leadership can provide. I wish the organization and the staff members continued success."

Joe Lougheed, chair of the CED's board of directors, said Moran has been a remarkable leader for the organization.

"Oh behalf of the board … I wish to thank Ms. Moran for her many years of hard work and dedication and her contributions to CED's growth and success," he said.

Moran took leave from the organization in 2018 to the organization exploring Calgary's potential bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. That bid was abandoned after the majority of voters rejected it in a plebiscite.

CED said no additional information or interview subjects would be made available on Wednesday.CED Is a not-for-profit, funded by the city.