Hundreds brave long lines, and the dark, on a mission to see Mars

"Turn those lights off!"

The request rings out, and soon it's pitch black again.

The darkness is needed for stargazers searching for Mars, but it's also causing navigation problems for those trying to walk around at the Rothney Observatory just southwest of Calgary.

Just one of the many lineups of stargazers that came out to see the Red Planet in all its glory. (Rachel Maclean/CBC)

Hundreds of people came out to catch a glimpse of the Red Planet's close approach to Earth, causing traffic jams on the highway in and long lines for telescopes when they finally made it to their destination.

Some waited more than an hour for the observatory's main telescope, which wasn't even pointed at Mars. Instead it was viewing a globular cluster, or collection of stars — leaving much smaller telescopes outside to search for the bright red spot in the sky.

But it was was worth it. Despite some clouds, many Mars fans were able to catch a glimpse once the sky cleared.

"Everyone is very excited because Mars is close to Earth — or at least closer to Earth," said Jennifer Howes, an education co-ordinator with the observatory. "It's the closest since 2003, and the time before that — when it was as close as it was tonight — it was about 60,000 years ago."

Mars fans got a chance to see a variety of other things space has to offer, like the planets Jupiter and Saturn, with help from technology and telescopes. (Rachel Maclean/CBC)

On July 31, Earth and Mars were 57.6 million kilometres apart. While this may not sound that close, keep in mind that the two planets can be as far apart as 400 million kilometres.

A close-up view brought Sandra Abraham out with her significant other on a date night.

"We thought it would be a perfect opportunity to come out and see what it looks like. Just excited to see something different," she said.

"I think it's a beautiful night and we can just walk around and see something we haven't seen before."

Move over, Mercury. It was Mars night this week. (Rachel Maclean/CBC)

Howes says Mars is on many peoples' minds, mostly because humans could be exploring it in the not-so-distant future.

"It's as engaging for people as the opportunity to see a lunar or solar eclipse," she said.

"Human beings could be on Mars within a decade, so that's why I think people are really excited about it."