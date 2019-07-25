Marmot pups born at Calgary Zoo boost endangered population to more than 200

Five Vancouver Island marmots — one of the most endangered mammals in the world — have been born at the Calgary Zoo's Devonian Wildlife Conservation Centre.

The new pups boost the total population in the world to more than 200, but the species remains classified as endangered under Canada's Species at Risk Act, the Calgary Zoo said in a release.

Since the Calgary Zoo became involved in the reintroduction breeding program, 131 marmot pups have been born at the zoo and released into the wild. The species is found in the wild only on Vancouver Island.

Marmots born in captivity are sent to Vancouver Island, where they spend the winter in the Tony Barrett Mt. Washington Marmot Recovery Centre before being released the following spring.

The marmot's population fell dramatically in the mid-1990s because of habitat change that left them at higher risk of predation, the zoo said.

The five new pups will get names through a contest in the fall, the Calgary Zoo says. (Calgary Zoo)

In 2003, there were only about 30 living in the wild.

"Vancouver Island Marmots are an umbrella species — its habitat in the alpine and sub-alpine meadows of Vancouver Island also is home to a variety of other species. By saving this species, we are also protecting a beautiful and rare Canadian ecosystem," said Dr. Doug Whiteside, senior veterinarian with the Calgary Zoo.

Once they get checked in the fall by veterinarians, there will be a public naming contest.