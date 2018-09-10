Video of fatal jail cell beating played at Calgary murder trial

Video of a fatal jail cell beating that the prosecution says shows Marlon Ledesma murdering Alvin Chiniquay and then washing his hands before calling guards was played in a Calgary courtroom Monday.

The attack took place at the Calgary Remand Centre in September 2016, when the victim and the accused were cellmates.

Ledesma is on trial charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chiniquay, 40.

When the trial got underway Monday morning, Ledesma was asked if he pleaded guilty or not guilty but instead responded: "It was a direct order."

The first attack began at 9:16 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2016, and lasted about two minutes, until Chiniquay appeared to have a seizure or convulsions.

Then Ledesma is shown going after Chiniquay again, this time for about seven minutes. At the end, Chiniquay appears to be unconscious.

Ledesma can be seen washing his hands before he calls a guard. Everything is caught on video.

Corrections officer Denis Mertyn testified that shortly before 9:30 a.m., he received a call from Ledesma, who said he was "hearing voices."

Alvin Chiniquay was fatally assaulted at the Calgary Remand Centre in September 2016. (Facebook)

Chiniquay was taken to Foothills hospital, where he died days later.

Ledesma is representing himself at the judge-alone trial being presided over by Justice John McCarthy. Defence lawyer George Sirois is serving as a court-appointed amicus (impartial adviser) to assist Ledesma.

Prosecutor Todd Buziak said he plans to call eight witnesses, four of whom will be correctional staff.

Ledesma's mother was the victim of a homicide in 2011. Her common-law partner was sentenced to nine years in prison for manslaughter.

Ledesma's brother is charged with second-degree murder in the death of bartender Dexter Bain and will go on trial in January.