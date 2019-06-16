Man in serious condition after stabbing at Marlborough Station
Calgary police say a man is in serious condition after a stabbing at Marlborough CTrain Station in northeast Calgary.
Call came in around 3:50 p.m. Sunday
The call came in at around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.
EMS confirmed the man was transported to Foothills hospital in potentially life-threatening condition.
The station was closed while police investigate.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CTRIDERS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CTRIDERS</a> due to a police matter the Marlborough station is closed until further notice - Updates to follow <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blueline?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blueline</a> <a href="https://t.co/wGihPDAsqT">pic.twitter.com/wGihPDAsqT</a>—@calgarytransit
