Man in serious condition after stabbing at Marlborough Station

Calgary police say a man is in serious condition after a stabbing at Marlborough CTrain Station in northeast Calgary.

Call came in around 3:50 p.m. Sunday

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing at Marlborough Station. (David Bell/CBC)

The call came in at around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

EMS confirmed the man was transported to Foothills hospital in potentially life-threatening condition.

The station was closed while police investigate.

