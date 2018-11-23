Man in custody after truck rams into Marlborough Park home, causing fire
Six people inside the home at the time of the crash managed to escape without injuries.
A man is in police custody after a truck rammed into a home in Calgary's northeast, causing the house to catch on fire.
Firefighters were called to the Marlborough Park-area home in the 5800 block of Fourth Avenue N.E. shortly at 10:30 p.m.
The fire department said crews quickly fought the fire but the pick-up truck caused significant structural damage to the home.
The heavy rescue team was called in to shore up unstable parts of the home to prevent further damage or collapse.
Six people inside the home at the time of the crash managed to escape without injuries.
Calgary police said a suspect was arrested near the scene, but no charges have been laid.
