Traffic stop near Banff leads to seizure of 148 kg of cannabis, RCMP say
Police say suspect also had big quantities of psilocybin mushrooms, THC edibles
Mounties seized a huge stash of cannabis during a traffic stop near Banff last month that was estimated to be enough to make more than 440,000 joints.
RCMP said a pickup was stopped for speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway near Banff on Jan. 26.
According to a news release, a search of the vehicle revealed that the lone occupant was in possession of 148 kilograms of cannabis, 4.5 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms — also known as magic mushrooms — two kilograms of cannabis resin (shatter), THC edibles, and $11,000 in Canadian currency.
A 39-year-old Saskatchewan man was arrested.
"The mushrooms roughly equate to about 9,000 [doses]" said RCMP Supt. Gary Graham.
With cannabis now legal in Canada, individuals are allowed to possess up to 30 grams in public. In a vehicle, it must be secure and out of the reach of the driver or any passengers.
"I think most people appreciate there's a certain amount that's legal, and after that, they're well aware that something of this magnitude is clearly illegal and not acceptable," said Graham.
Cpl. Kyle Maetche called the seizure of psilocybin significant.
"It's been a few years since I've seen quantity like that," he said.
Morley Miller, 39, is charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution, possession of psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.
