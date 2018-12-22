Inspired by nature, award-winning pastry chef gives marshmallows new life

They are sweet treats with less sugar, and no gluten, that are helping an award-winning pastry chef turn heads at the Calgary Farmer's Market.

Marie Ghesquière's marshmallow creations attract a lot of curious shoppers.

"People usually react by saying, 'Oh, are these soaps?' No, they're marshmallows. 'Oh, can I try one?' Of course. And then it's, 'Oh, wow. It's different," Ghesquière told CBC News.

Ghesquière and her husband moved from France in 2003 and set up shop a year later at the Calgary Farmers' Market in Currie Barracks.

Ghesquière also ran Ladybug Bakery and Café at the same time.

The market closed in 2010 and her involvement in Ladybug wrapped in in 2016.

She Bakes Bouquets gives marshmallows a new life. (Audrey Neveu/Radio-Canada)

But since March, Ghesquière has been back at the Calgary Farmers' Market.

"Each week, there's something new," she said.

"I really got into it, and I've developed a whole collection of marshmallows. I'm inspired by nature. I spend an hour every day walking, and flowers inspire me. That's why I chose 'She Bakes Bouquets' as the name for our new business."

Ghesquière can't get enough flowers.

"I make a lot of different flowers. Flowers made of sugar, flowers made of buttercream, flowers made of chocolate. The inspiration from the flowers is very important to me," she said.

Marie Ghesquière's work was recently featured on a magazine cover. (Audrey Neveu/Radio-Canada)

Her sweet creations are a source of happiness, she said.

"When I sell my merchandise, I see that it makes people happy. It makes them smile. That's what makes me happy. Because when I'm in my kitchen, I think of all the people who are going to taste this on their birthday, or on their anniversary, or during a celebration, and that's what's I love: putting a smile on people's faces. That's what makes me happy."

Ghesquière's last day at the market is Dec. 23 but you can still find her online.