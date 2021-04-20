RCMP seek driver who may have info on homicide victim found 60 km from last sighting

RCMP have released the identity of a man found dead northeast of Calgary and police are now looking to the public for help identifying a man believed to have information about the killing.

Mansour Mazey Seck, 34, was last seen walking into a northwest Calgary home around 11 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2020.

Seck's body was found 60 kilometres northeast of the city in a rural area near Irricana three days later, on Feb. 22.

An autopsy confirmed the death to be a homicide.

Police want to speak with the driver of a 2018 or 2019 grey Volkswagen Tiguan who might have information related to the killing.

RCMP has released security camera images of the driver and the vehicle captured at a Calgary gas station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service or the Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3496.

For those who want to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted.