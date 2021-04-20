Skip to Main Content
RCMP seek driver who may have info on homicide victim found 60 km from last sighting

RCMP have released the identity of a man who was found dead east of Calgary and police are now looking to the public for help identifying a man believed to have information about the killing. 

Mansour Mazey Seck, 34, last seen walking into a Calgary home on Feb. 19, 2020

RCMP are looking for this man, who was driving the 2018 or 2019 grey Volkswagen Tiguan on the right, in hopes he has information about the homicide of Mansour Mazey Seck, 34. (RCMP)

Mansour Mazey Seck, 34, was last seen walking into a northwest Calgary home around 11 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2020.

Seck's body was found 60 kilometres northeast of the city in a rural area near Irricana three days later, on Feb. 22.

An autopsy confirmed the death to be a homicide. 

Police want to speak with the driver of a 2018 or 2019 grey Volkswagen Tiguan who might have information related to the killing.

RCMP has released security camera images of the driver and the vehicle captured at a Calgary gas station. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service or the Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3496.

For those who want to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted. 

