Alberta man charged with manslaughter after Innisfail death

A 40-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a 27-year-old man in Innisfail, Alta., RCMP say.

On Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. Innisfail RCMP say they responded to the report of an injured man on the sidewalk near 51st Avenue and 49th Street.

He was taken to hospital where he later died, and the investigation was taken over by the RCMP major crimes unit.

On Thursday, Malcolm Nathaniel Bourgeois, 40, was charged with manslaughter of Winston "Drew" Grant. Both men are believed to be from Innisfail.

Bourgeois is currently in police custody and will be appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court May 1.

The Zoo, an Innisfail hotel and bar near where Grant was found issued a statement on Facebook Thursday.

"In regards to what happened outside of our bar last night our condolences go to out to all family, friends and anyone affected in this tragic time."