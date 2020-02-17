Man's attempt to ride limo on the outside falls short, police say

A man's attempt to ride on the outside of a limousine in Calgary's Beltline fell short, landing him in hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday evening, police clarified in a statement early Monday morning.

Calgary police were called to the 1200 block of 11th Avenue S.W. at about 7:30 p.m Sunday for reports of a seriously injured man.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital in stable but serious condition.

"At this time, it is believed that the victim had been a passenger in the limousine and had exited the vehicle prior to the incident occurring. Shortly after exiting, the man was reported to be attempting to stand on the running board and hold onto the outside of the limousine while it was in motion. The limousine travelled a short distance down 11th Avenue S.W., before the man fell off near the intersection with 12 Street S.W.," police said.

"Speed, alcohol and drugs on the part of the limousine driver are not believed to have been a factor in this incident."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 citing case #20069315.