Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Calgary
One man is currently in hospital after a Saturday evening shooting in southeast Calgary.
Police say there are currently no suspects, but investigation ongoing
The shooting took place around 8:20 p.m., Calgary police said, in the southeast community of Radisson.
Police responded to the scene and the man was transported to hospital in critical condition.
It's unknown at this time if the shooting was targeted, police said, and there are currently no suspects.
Police were unable to provide additional information as the incident remains under investigation.
With files from Tim Devlin
