Man killed while walking along Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary

A man was killed while walking along the Trans-Canada Highway southeast of Calgary on Wednesday.

RCMP say the man was struck by a semi truck travelling eastbound on Highway 1 near Range Road 211 at 12:21 a.m.

The victim, a 38-year-old man from Taber, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was diverted while police conducted an investigation and the scene was cleared, but the road has since reopened.