Calgary police charge mother's boyfriend in death of 3-year-old girl

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the death of Ivy Wick, nearly a year after the three-year-old Calgary girl was taken off life support.

Ivy was rushed to hospital on Sept. 27, 2017, in critical, life-threatening condition after emergency crews were called to a northeast Calgary home for a child in medical distress. She was taken off life support eight days later.

Doctors who assessed Ivy when she was brought to hospital did not believe her injuries were caused by a fall. An autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma.

Police have been investigating the child's death as a homicide and last week appealed to the public for information about the girl's death. They asked anyone with evidence she was the victim of ongoing abuse to come forward.

On Friday, police arrested Justin Paul Bennett, the boyfriend of Ivy's mother, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Police say Bennett is not Ivy's biological father and they are not looking for any additional suspects in this case.

