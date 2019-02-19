New
Man who tried to rob woman in Calgary parkade sought by police
Calgary police are looking for a man who tried to rob a woman in a downtown parkade last month.
Victim was walking to her car on Jan. 24 when she was attacked
The woman was walking to her car near Sixth Street and Fifth Avenue S.W. about 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 24 when a stranger demanded her purse and car keys.
He pushed her into a wall, causing minor injuries. When another vehicle came into the parkade, the man ran off.
The suspect is white, in his 40s, and had a long grey beard. He was wearing a long grey jacket with a puffy hood.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.