Man who tried to rob woman in Calgary parkade sought by police
Calgary police are looking for a man who tried to rob a woman in a downtown parkade last month.

Victim was walking to her car on Jan. 24 when she was attacked

CBC News ·
Calgary police released a sketch of a man suspected of trying to rob a woman in downtown Calgary parkade late last month. (Calgary Police Service)

The woman was walking to her car near Sixth Street and Fifth Avenue S.W. about 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 24 when a stranger demanded her purse and car keys.

He pushed her into a wall, causing minor injuries. When another vehicle came into the parkade, the man ran off.

The suspect is white, in his 40s, and had a long grey beard. He was wearing a long grey jacket with a puffy hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

