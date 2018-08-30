Calgary police search for victim's car after serious assault leaves man in life-threatening condition

Calgary police are asking the public for help finding the car of a man who was the victim of a serious assault in the southeast community of Dover on Thursday.

At 7:45 a.m., police responded to a call for a check on welfare in the 100 block of Dovertree Place S.E.

Police say they found a man in his 30s suffering serious injuries. He was taken to hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

Investigators are asking if anyone saw the victim's vehicle between Aug. 23 and Thursday.

The car is a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which is black with red lettering. It has Alberta licence plate BXF 3726.

Police said the car might have damage on the front driver's side.

If you see the car, police say do not approach it and instead call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.