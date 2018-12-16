Major Minor records Christmas album to raise funds for Calgary all-ages venue

It's a little punk, it's very festive and very inclusive.

The Major Minor Music Project is celebrating its third year with a special Christmas album. It's called Season's Greetings Mohkinstis Vol.1.

And the limited edition release is going to help the group raise the cash they need to open an all-ages venue in Calgary next year.

"There hasn't been one for over six years and I think it's an integral piece for any arts and culture scene," said founder Graham Mackenzie.

Over the years Major Minor has hosted a variety of shows and events to bring together people in a welcoming space — no matter who you are, who you know or how much money you have.

All of these events, like the East Town Get Down, and now a record, are barrelling toward the end goal of putting the concept under one roof as a not-for-profit venue where anyone is welcome.

Graham Mackenzie is the founder of the Major Minor Music Project. (Helen Pike/CBC)

Mackenzie figures they can pull it off next year and finally open up that venue.

This is the first record they've done, and with a limited run of 300 to sell, Mackenzie is already planning more.

The six tracks were all recorded by Lorrie Matheson at Arch Studio and the bands behind the tunes come from a range of ages and backgrounds.

Carlin Black Rabbit is the drummer for No More Moments. His band has the opening track: Itahmistomahkahtoyikyistsiko.

Merry Christmas in Blackfoot

"We got Merry Christmas translated in Blackfoot," he said. " Our bass player, his grandmother … was brought up in the traditional ways of our people and we called her. We didn't know what to expect — she was all for it."

He said the song features a recording of her saying what roughly translates to "happy holy day" and the translation she gave them is also woven into their version of the song's lyrics.

For him, being featured on this album is important for several reasons. He says Minor Major has already done a lot for his band, and he sees the need for an all-ages venue in Calgary — especially in tough economic times.

Carlin Black Rabbit is the drummer for No More Moments, one of the bands included on the album. (Helen Pike/CBC)

But the song itself holds special significance for him: it's a way for Black Rabbit to connect to his culture.

"I'm still trying to learn the language myself," he said, "I wasn't brought up with my language, so in many ways it's like a way of reclaiming our language and trying to promote it."

And this all ties in with the theme of Major Minor. Mackenzie says the reason his group exists is to shift the focus of Calgary's art scene.

"The minor [in our name] is people who have been marginalized or are in minorities — like youth and and cultural groups," he said. "We try to make them a major focus of our arts organization."