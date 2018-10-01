Calgarians can now request mail-in ballots for Olympic plebiscite

Calgarians can now request mail-in ballots for next month's Olympic plebiscite.

On Nov. 13, voters will get to weigh in on whether or not they support Calgary bidding for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

If Calgarians are unable to vote, they may be eligible to either request a mail-in ballot through the city's website or visit the city's election office to pick one up.

"To obtain a special ballot, you have to confirm that you either have a physical incapacity that prevents you from being at the advance vote or from election day voting opportunities. You may be an election worker, or you will be out of town," said city clerk Laura Kennedy.

Kennedy said those who request a ballot online will receive it via courier within 48 hours. The ballot must be returned to the city by 4 p.m. on Nov. 13.

The $2-million cost of the plebiscite is being covered by the province.

Voters will be asked: Are you for or are you against Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?

They can choose between "I am for Calgary hosting" or "I am against Calgary hosting," as the two possible answers.

During last year's municipal election, the city received requests for about 3,000 mail-in ballots.

With files from Scott Dippel.