Verdict expected in case of MRU student charged in naked, magic mushroom-fuelled attack

A Calgary judge is set to deliver a decision in a complicated case involving a man who was high on mushrooms when he attacked a 68-year-old woman after breaking into her home while naked.

Matthew Brown was a Mount Royal University student when he broke into Janet Hamnet's home in January 2018.

Hamnet, by coincidence, is a professor at the same university. She was 68-years-old at the time of the attack.

Brown's lawyer argued he was intoxicated to the point of automatism.

Brown grew up in Truro, N.S., before moving to Moncton to play in the QMJHL. He then moved to Calgary and played for MRU, captaining the school's hockey team for several years.

In January 2018, Brown was drinking with some friends in the southwest community of Springbank Hill. He planned to stay the night.

At some point in the night, the three young men began taking magic mushrooms. Brown estimates that over the course of the night he went back to the sandwich bag of drugs several times, consuming about 2.5 grams.

Brown said he'd done magic mushrooms once before and had a positive experience.

Following a hearing held ahead of the trial, defence lawyer Sean Fagan successfully argued the current law is a violation of his client's Charter rights and was allowed to put forward a defence of extreme intoxication to the point of automatism.

Janet Hamnett was badly beaten in January 2018 by Matthew Brown who broke into her home. She suffered broken bones in her hand. (Court exhibit)

Fagan said his client "did not voluntarily commit these offences."

During the trial, a doctor who specializes in forensic toxicology said Brown had likely experienced an episode of delirium where he was unaware of his surroundings and may have suffered delusions and hallucinations.

If Matthew Brown is acquitted, this would be one of only a couple of cases in recent history involving a successful defence of extreme intoxication while on magic mushrooms.

Prosecutor Matthew Block argued Brown should be convicted because the defence did not present enough evidence to meet its burden to prove Brown was acting involuntarily at the time.

Hamnet's family has previously expressed mixed feelings on the issue.

On the one hand, her daughter says the family doesn't believe prison is the right place for Brown and would prefer to see the court take an approach which looks more like restorative justice.

But on the other hand, Hamnet was deeply traumatized and badly injured when Brown — while naked — broke into her home and attacked her with a broom handle.

Her hand was broken and she suffered other injuries as well.

Hamnet's daughter Lara Unsworth pointed out during the trial that Brown chose to get drunk and high on mushrooms and should be held accountable in some way.

During his testimony, Brown cried as he expressed deep remorse which his victim's family has called "meaningful."

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Michele Hollins previously called the case "difficult" and said it involves complex legal issues.

She is set to make her ruling Tuesday morning.