Central Alberta magic mushroom operation shut down

A magic mushroom operation and website based in central Alberta has been shut down and a man arrested after a Calgary police investigation.

The Calgary Police Service said it seized $750,000 worth of drugs following a six-month investigation and arrested a man near Forestburg, northeast of Red Deer.

Investigators discovered a website selling psilocybin in January, according to police, and tracked the shipments to the small Alberta town.

A search warrant was executed on June 30.

"During the search of the property, we located electronic exhibits and a psilocybin production lab with a significant amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia, with an estimated value of $750,000," reads a news release issued Thursday.

"Following the search, our cyber investigators were able to shut down the illicit trafficking website."

Shawn Michael Casey faces 13 counts of trafficking and seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say the investigation continues and more charges are expected.