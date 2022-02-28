Indigenous man died on CTrain station floor as dozens of Flames fans walked by, judge told

An Indigenous man died on the floor of a CTrain station as dozens of Calgary Flames fans walked by or sat near the injured man, a Calgary judge heard Monday.

It took a high school student fresh off a shift at Home Depot to call 911 for Benjamin Rain.

But by then, it was too late.

On Monday, the victim's girlfriend, Mae Tallow, 31, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Security camera footage from the train station showed Tallow repeatedly striking Rain with her fist and elbow.

The same video also shows Flames fans returning from a home game against the Sharks.

"So many people walk by," said defence lawyer Adrianno Iovinelli. "I was just appalled by it."

"People just say two drunk natives fighting or passed out."

'Thank you': victim's mother offers forgiveness

After Tallow pleaded guilty on Monday, Rain's mother was allowed to address her.

"What I really wanted to do was give you a big, big hug and thank you for taking responsibility for what was done to my son," said Kathy Rain.

"Thank you for helping me on this lifelong grief journey that I have been on.

"Thank you for making it easier for me. Thank you for being a First Nations, responsible, respectable woman. Thank you with pure intent. This is my truth and reconciliation."

Injuries, asphyxiation, alcohol poisoning

On Feb. 7, 2019, Tallow and Rain had been drinking and riding public transit together. The pair wound up at the Heritage CTrain station.

While sitting on a bench, Tallow punched Rain over and over. When he slid off the bench, she laid on top of him, according to an agreed statement of facts read aloud by prosecutor Donna Spaner.

An autopsy showed Rain died of internal bleeding, asphyxiation and alcohol poisoning.

His blood-alcohol level at the time of his death was 0.522, more than six times the legal driving limit.

Justice Michele Hollins will hear sentencing submissions in the spring.