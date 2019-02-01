Drivers, beware: Macleod Trail at Highway 22X shuts down Friday night until Monday morning
Bridge will be demolished, girders erected at busy Stoney Trail interchange
Southwest ring road work will close Macleod Trail at Highway 22X starting Friday night.
Macleod Trail will be closed at the Stoney Trail/Highway 22X interchange in south Calgary starting at 8 p.m. Friday. The closure will last until Monday at 6 a.m., at which point, one southbound lane will stay closed for a few more days.
That stretch is being blocked entirely so construction crews can demolish a bridge and install girders. Those girders are intended to contain the demolition work and reduce future closures for when the new bridge is built.
Crews will work 24 hours a day on shifts until Monday.
The ramp eastbound from Highway 22X to northbound Macleod Trail will also be closed.
Detours
Traffic controllers will redirect drivers to nearby ramps and roads to circumvent the closure. To avoid delays, drivers are encouraged to take Deerfoot Trail instead.
The project has maps online of the closure and detours.
Starting Monday, the right southbound lane of Macleod Trail at the Highway 22X interchange will be closed for three kilometres. That closure will end after Feb. 8.
On those days, construction work will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and continue from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., stopping for the busiest traffic times.
The speed limit throughout will be from 50-70 km/h.
There has been plenty of construction in this area over the past year as the province inches toward the completion of the ring road in 2022.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | City will take action to deal with unstable building in Kensington
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Albertans may be smacked by lows of –37 C and as much as 50 cm of snow this weekend
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.