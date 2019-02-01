Drivers, beware: Macleod Trail at Highway 22X shuts down Friday night until Monday morning

Southwest ring road work will close Macleod Trail at Highway 22X starting Friday night.

Macleod Trail will be closed at the Stoney Trail/Highway 22X interchange in south Calgary starting at 8 p.m. Friday. The closure will last until Monday at 6 a.m., at which point, one southbound lane will stay closed for a few more days.

That stretch is being blocked entirely so construction crews can demolish a bridge and install girders. Those girders are intended to contain the demolition work and reduce future closures for when the new bridge is built.

Crews will work 24 hours a day on shifts until Monday.

The ramp eastbound from Highway 22X to northbound Macleod Trail will also be closed.

Detours

Traffic controllers will redirect drivers to nearby ramps and roads to circumvent the closure. To avoid delays, drivers are encouraged to take Deerfoot Trail instead.

The project has maps online of the closure and detours.

This map shows the road closures and detours at Macleod Trail and Highway 22X. The yellow shows the road closure, green the detour route, and red and blue indicate previous traffic changes. (Southwest Calgary Ring Road)

Starting Monday, the right southbound lane of Macleod Trail at the Highway 22X interchange will be closed for three kilometres. That closure will end after Feb. 8.

On those days, construction work will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and continue from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., stopping for the busiest traffic times.

This part of Macleod Trail has seen plenty of construction in the past year. (Google Maps)

The speed limit throughout will be from 50-70 km/h.

There has been plenty of construction in this area over the past year as the province inches toward the completion of the ring road in 2022.