Road rage dispute turned into machete attack, Calgary police say

Calgary police are investigating a road rage incident that turned into a machete attack.
Officers offered few details but confirmed the incident began on Hubalta Road S.E. before 9 p.m. MT on Friday.
Two people got out of their vehicles and, police say, the conversation turned violent.
One man allegedly attacked the other man with a machete, slashing his arm.
The wounded man fled to a home on Erin Grove Close S.E. and called first responders.
Calgary Police Service had no information about his condition.
With files from Tim Devlin, James Young
