Métis vet in Calgary finally recognized for service in Second World War

Sergeant John Poitras, a Métis vet in Calgary, was finally recognized on Monday for his service in the Second World War.

Poitras, 95, received a cheque for $20,000, the next step in reconciling with Métis veterans after the prime minister delivered a formal apology in Parliament last year.

Métis Nation Minister of Veterans Affairs David Chartrand attended to present the cheque — the amount each living veteran is due.

He said the men and women who served during the Second World War came home to broken promises.

"As we embrace reconciliation in this country, you will see this coming from families that, you know, there's a sense of justice, there's a sense of doing right and there's a sense of being important or being valued," he said.

Poitras was surrounded by family and wearing his sash for the presentation at a senior care home in northeast Calgary.

"I think it's a great opportunity for us to celebrate and honour the war veteran like my dad is," said his son Andre.

Andre said the family has learned a lot about their history in the process.

Poitras is the 20th living Métis veteran to be recognized for service during the Second World War.

The Canada-Métis Nation Métis Veterans Recognition Payment Agreement was signed last year with funding totalling $30 million.