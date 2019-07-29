Calgary council to decide how Green Line LRT project should proceed

City council will discuss the next steps for the Green Line during its meeting later today.

Administration is proposing to break the first stage of the city's next LRT line into two contracts — one for the stretch from 16th Avenue North through downtown into the Beltline, and another for the track from Victoria Park to Shepard station in the city's southeast.

The city wants to take more time to determine how the line will get through downtown now that engineers have concluded it would be too costly and complicated to build a tunnel under the Bow River.

Instead, the plan now calls for a CTrain bridge over the river.

Coun. Evan Woolley has suggested the entire project should be paused for a review given the new uncertainties.

But Coun. Jyoti Gondek wants the line to get going so that plans for getting the trains to run further north aren't delayed.

"But I am also trying to be rational about the amount of work that has been done to date. We absolutely need to move forward with the portion of the project that makes sense, which is to go to the south in Stage 1 as proposed. Let's get started," she said.

Construction on the $4.9-billion Green Line is currently projected to start in 2021. The opening of the new line could be delayed until 2027.