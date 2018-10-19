Patients of low-cost Calgary fertility clinic call for better oversight

As more couples come forward with stories of dashed dreams at a low-cost private fertility clinic in Calgary, patients say there is a gap in the system and they're calling for more oversight.

As CBC News first reported, several Calgary women say their treatment at Effortless IVF was plagued by frustration and delays — and in some cases it didn't happen at all.

The clinic is the only one of its kind in Canada offering a lower cost treatment that involves incubating eggs and sperm in a cylinder inside a woman's body.

While it's planning to expand and open clinics in Toronto and Ottawa, it has not had a full-time physician on staff since it opened more than a year ago. It has been flying doctors into Calgary once a month to treat patients.

"These people, they just give you all this hope just to take it away," said Lise Belanger, who gave Effortless IVF a $500 deposit in March.

After months of testing delays and no follow-up, Belanger and her common-law husband asked for their money back — with no luck.

"They offered big hopes, big dreams, and we got nowhere," said John Saunders. "We got no results. We felt like we got no support from them at all."

The Airdrie couple had no idea when they signed on that Effortless IVF does not have a full-time doctor.

"Honestly, I think it needs to be monitored more closely," said Belanger, who doesn't believe Effortless IVF should have been allowed to open at all without a doctor on site.

'Loophole' in system

"I feel like there's a loophole in our system that allows clinics to operate unregulated to a certain degree," said Tanya Driscoll, one of the women who originally shared her concerns with CBC News.

She complained to Alberta Health and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta — which accredits the clinic — about her experience at Effortless IVF.

"It feels like there's no oversight. And there is no one when you have an issue that will advocate for the patient because everybody says, 'oh, no, we don't regulate them. They're not our problem.'"

Tanya and Terry Driscoll spent $6,000 at Effortless IVF and were so frustrated by the delays they wrote to Alberta's health minister and the College of Physicians and Surgeons to complain. (Jennifer Lee/CBC News)

Vancouver-based infertility specialist Dr. Beth Taylor agrees that as new facilities offering new technology pop up there should be another layer of oversight — one that goes beyond the current scope of the College of Physicians and Surgeons' mandate to protect patient safety.

"There needs to be another angle of oversight that speaks to good medicine, evidence-based medicine, ethical marketing — you know, those pieces that are outside patient safety," said Taylor, a reproductive endocrinologist at Olive Fertility Centre in Vancouver.

"I think there's a door that's open for people — unethical people — to walk through. I'm not saying the [Effortless IVF] people are at all. But there should be some more regulation on what you can do privately that goes beyond just what the College of Physicians has the capability of doing," she said.

Taylor believes there are a few ways that could be achieved.

Dr. Beth Taylor, a Vancouver-based infertility specialist, says the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society should be given a mandate to accredit programs. (Olive Fertility Centre)

At the provincial level, she says the scope of the college could be expanded. And, according to Taylor, it could be addressed federally by giving the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society — a non-profit group representing specialists, scientists and others working in assisted reproduction — a mandate to accredit programs.

One randomized trial

INVOcell, the medical device used by Effortless IVF to incubate the sperm and egg inside a woman's body, is approved by Health Canada for sale as a medical device.

But some fertility experts aren't convinced it will benefit the majority of couples facing fertility problems.

According to Dr. Joseph O'Keane, a physician at the Regional Fertility Program — Calgary's only other IVF program — and head of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine, there has only been one randomized study of INVOcell, involving a small number of patients.

While the delivery rates in that study were similar to women who went through traditional in vitro fertilization (60 per cent for IVF and 55 per cent for INVOcell), O'Keane says the women who underwent traditional IVF produced more good quality embryos, potentially allowing more of them to be frozen for future attempts.

This could allow patients to have embryos transferred down the line without having to go through the initial IVF steps again.

"The study was also only done in a very select group of patients (young, good prognosis patients) so has not been tested in the typical population that requires IVF," said O'Keane in an email provided to CBC News.

"For this reason, INVOcell ... is not considered standard treatment for IVF," he said.

Taylor believes the technology could benefit roughly 10 to 20 per cent of couples who need IVF — who have minor conditions such as blocked fallopian tubes.

Recruitment troubles

For that reason, Taylor isn't surprised the clinic has struggled to find a reproductive endocrinologist (REI).

Effortless IVF, which has faced on-going troubles recruiting a full-time physician, tells CBC News it has found a doctor and is awaiting approval of his immigration paperwork.

"You won't find a lot of REIs in Canada rushing to join a clinic that's providing perhaps a service that can treat fewer people at a lower success rate," said Taylor.

According to Taylor, there is a limited supply of reproductive endocrinologists graduating in Canada and that could make recruitment difficult in the long run for the company which has plans to expand elsewhere in Canada.

"They're going to get the pick of the prime jobs, and I don't think working at an INVOcell centre would be considered a prime REI job," she said. "So I think it will be an on-going problem for them."