Calgary winner of $6.1M lotto 'always dreamed of travelling the world'
Leonard Peters says his first stop will be Ireland to visit friend's family
A Calgary man who is suddenly $6.1 million richer says he plans to travel the world.
Leonard Peters checked his Lotto 6/49 for the July 25 draw and found he had all six of the winning numbers, earning him half of a $12.2-million jackpot. The other half went to another winning ticket bought in Quebec.
His massive win was announced Friday by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.
"I've always dreamed of travelling the world. I really want to see everything," Peters said in a lottery corporation news release.
He said any time anyone asked him what he would do if he won the lottery, he always said he'd travel. His first stop will be Ireland to visit a friend's family.
Peters bought his ticket for $4 at the 7-Eleven on Southland Drive in the city's southwest.
