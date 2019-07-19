These are the 'quirky' items Calgarians leave behind on public transit
About 24,000 items show up at the Calgary Transit lost and found office every year
Public transit users often forget loonies and luggage on the train — but sometimes, a limb is left behind, too.
"It's actually quite amazing, some of the quirky items that customers leave behind on Calgary Transit," said Jaida Shenfield, a transit relations specialist with the city.
Shenfield said transit's lost and found office collects about 2,000 pieces of lost property every month.
Last year, one transit user left a prosthetic leg behind on a bus. It was later reunited with its owner, Shenfield said.
Umbrellas, phones and purses are the most common items lost at transit stops and on buses and the CTrain.
Calgary Transit also collects big ticket items, Shenfield said.
"There's been dentures found, a suitcase, a cello, tuba and sometimes wallets are left behind with significant amounts of money," she added.
Calgarians who have lost an item on transit can report it missing online or call 311 or 403-268-1600.
Items found on transit can either be turned in to the operator or taken to the downtown customer service centre at 125 Seventh Ave. S.E.
