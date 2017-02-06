Willy Joosen, the Calgary Flames' organist since 1988, has died

On Friday, the Calgary Flames' longtime organist, Willy Joosen, died at the age of 66.

The well-known jazz pianist has been sitting behind the organ at the Scotiabank Sattledome since 1988.

"For 34 years, organist Willy Joosen brought so much joy and happiness to everyone who came to Flames games. He was an incredibly kind soul who uplifted everyone around him," tweeted the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Friend and fellow professional musician, Rob Maciak, described Joosen as a pillar of the local arts community.

"The performing arts community lost a great man, a cornerstone, and a legend this morning," wrote Maciak in a Facebook post.

"I am grateful that I had an opportunity to know Willy Joosen, and that I was exposed to his ingenious artistry."

Joosen often lent his musical talents to local theatre productions and jazz bands, added Maciak.

In a previous interview with CBC in 2017, Joosen described his job playing the Korg Triton Organ at the Flames games as "such a cool gig."

"Yeah, it's cheerleading. And hopefully me leading with the right song."