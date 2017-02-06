Willy Joosen, the Calgary Flames' organist since 1988, has died
'The performing arts community lost a great man,' says fellow musician
On Friday, the Calgary Flames' longtime organist, Willy Joosen, died at the age of 66.
The well-known jazz pianist has been sitting behind the organ at the Scotiabank Sattledome since 1988.
"For 34 years, organist Willy Joosen brought so much joy and happiness to everyone who came to Flames games. He was an incredibly kind soul who uplifted everyone around him," tweeted the Calgary Flames on Friday.
For 34 years, organist Willy Joosen brought so much joy and happiness to everyone who came to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Flames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Flames</a> games. He was an incredibly kind soul who uplifted everyone around him.<br><br>Our deepest condolences to out to his family and friends. Rest In Peace, Willy ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/COWMcdpo1l">pic.twitter.com/COWMcdpo1l</a>—@NHLFlames
Friend and fellow professional musician, Rob Maciak, described Joosen as a pillar of the local arts community.
"The performing arts community lost a great man, a cornerstone, and a legend this morning," wrote Maciak in a Facebook post.
"I am grateful that I had an opportunity to know Willy Joosen, and that I was exposed to his ingenious artistry."
Joosen often lent his musical talents to local theatre productions and jazz bands, added Maciak.
In a previous interview with CBC in 2017, Joosen described his job playing the Korg Triton Organ at the Flames games as "such a cool gig."
"Yeah, it's cheerleading. And hopefully me leading with the right song."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?