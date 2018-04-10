Logan Boulet Arena: Lethbridge renames centre after Humboldt Broncos player who donated organs

Lethbridge city council unanimously voted on Monday to rename the Adams Park Ice Centre the Logan Boulet Arena, in memory of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victim whose organs were donated after his death.

"Logan is someone who will be remembered and should be remembered as a remarkable young man," said Coun. Blaine Hyggen in an emailed release.

"His compassion and dedication to both hockey and to wanting to make the world a better place is contagious. It is my absolute pleasure to bring this resolution forward."

The 21-year-old player from Lethbridge was fatally injured when his team's bus collided with a semi-trailer last year. Of the 29 people on the bus, 16 died.

Boulet had signed his donor card just five weeks earlier.

He was kept on life support immediately after the crash, and his organs went to six people.

His donation inspired tens of thousands of Canadians to register as organ donors in the weeks that followed.

The city said it will work to make the name change in preparation for next hockey season and is exploring the commissioning of an art piece in Boulet's honour.

The centre was originally named after a former mayor of the southern Alberta city in the 1960s.