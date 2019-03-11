Board members quit UCP constituency association in Livingstone-Macleod

Six members of a United Conservative Party constituency association in southern Alberta have resigned.

And a call to Wade Nelson — vice-president of communications for the Livingstone-Macleod constituency association — didn't offer much in terms of an explanation.

He said that earlier in the week the association's secretary resigned by email, and on Thursday night the group had its monthly meeting, but he didn't attend.

"I wasn't there and I haven't seen the minutes," he told CBC Calgary.

Constituency associations are volunteer-run organizations that handle political activities like fundraising and reporting contributions. The groups are endorsed by political parties or independent MLAs.

Nelson said rather than being at the CA meeting on Thursday, he was instead at a private fundraiser in High River with about 30 people. It was a fundraiser that he, not the constituency association, put on for UCP candidate Roger Reid.

"I should have known better," he said. "It definitely wasn't intentional to have [the fundraiser] at the meeting time, but it made it impossible for me to be at the meeting."

Maureen Moncrieff, the ex-board president, confirmed six people had resigned, including herself. She resigned at the meeting but was unable to do an interview about why.

In a text message, Moncrieff told CBC Calgary the exodus was because members of the board were "not happy with top-down" management and said the party "was to be grassroots."

At a press conference on Friday, UCP Leader Jason Kenney told reporters he didn't know about the situation in Livingstone-Macleod. But he had a theory about why board members would leave.

"Perhaps these are people who didn't like the outcome of that nomination," said Kenney. "It may have something to do with the fact that they were the supporters of one of the three candidates who were not nominated."