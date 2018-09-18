Family mourn Alberta woman who died protecting granddaughter from pet dog

Relatives of a Calgary-area woman killed by her own pet dog say they are struggling to deal with what happened.

Lisa Lloyd, 50, was attacked Saturday evening at her home on a rural property near Langdon.

Family say she was mauled after trying stop the boxer-pit bull cross from attacking her two-year-old granddaughter.

The girl remains in hospital.

The pet and another dog were removed from the property and are under quarantine in Calgary.

A decision on the fate of the dogs is in the hands of police unless the family decides to have the animals euthanized.

One of Lloyd's family members wrote a Facebook post thanking the community for their support in the face of the tragedy.

"I also want to thank all the first responders that were there to help us, this is not easy for anyone involved. Your support was needed and deeply appreciated," the post read.

The family has started an online fundraiser to cover funeral expenses.

Langdon is about 36 kilometres east of Calgary.

With files from CBC Calgary, CTV Calgary