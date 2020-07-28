Body of missing Lethbridge man recovered from B.C. river

The body of a missing Lethbridge man has been recovered from a southeastern B.C. river by RCMP after a two-day search.

Lewis White was last seen on July 23 in Lethbridge and was headed to a location in British Columbia but never reached his destination.

White's vehicle was found in the small B.C. community of Yahk on Sunday.

A search and rescue team found White's body on Monday, the second day of searching, according to Creston RCMP.

The victim was recovered from the Moyie River near his vehicle.

RCMP say there is nothing to suggest White's death was criminal in nature.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Lewis's family during this difficult time," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

The B.C. Coroners Service will now conduct an independent investigation to determine the exact circumstances of White's death.