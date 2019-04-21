Canmore's Lettuce Lads design system to revolutionize hydroponic farming

Necessity is the mother of invention, as Caleb Allen realized when he found himself filing a patent in a field he had no experience in — hydroponic farming — after he lost his job.

"It all started with a desire to have food available for ourselves, our children, the community," the Canmore resident said.

He and three friends are the team behind Lettuce Lads, a company that has designed a new hydroponic farming system they say can deliver a 200 per cent increase in density compared to traditional systems and is significantly more energy efficient.

The system is designed to increase density and efficiency of hydroponic farms. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Their farm, which can grow everything from lettuce to cannabis, is built on a system of alternating belts and angled lights. It's portable and can run year-round.

It can also operate out of a 320-square-foot shipping container. That space would traditionally fit 1,800 plants — their model, they say, is expected to fit more than 5,000.

"We're looking to make a big impact here," said Matt Howlett, who does marketing and communications for the company.

Allen said they're hoping the business can help drive the cost of produce down, and improve food access in areas in need.

"There's so much demand and need for fresh local produce that the market potential is very large."

CEO Caleb Allen filed the patent for the hydroponic system after he lost his job in sales and marketing. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

He said Lettuce Lads hope to sell and deliver the first systems in three to four months, and see the system being a fit for everything from remote areas in northern Canada to downtown restaurants in big cities.

"Less time in transportation, less time in the truck, less time on the shelf in the retail store, which means a longer shelf life for the end consumer. And that's our goal, because if we can cut back that waste we can save people money, help the environment, there's so many benefits to that," he said.

The team will be showing off the system during an open house at the Greenhouse, 60 Lincoln Park in Canmore from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 23.