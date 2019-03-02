Skip to Main Content
OHS investigating worker death at Lethbridge water treatment plant

Occupational Health and Safety says it is investigating after a worker died following an incident at the water treatment plant in Lethbridge, Alta., on Friday.

Few details are being released at this time

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death of a worker at Lethbridge's water treatment plant. (David Bell/CBC)

OHS said it was notified of the incident around 12:55 p.m. 

The agency said it's unable to release any further details, including the name, age and gender of the victim, at this time.

The water treatment plant is located on the east bank of Oldman River, south of Whoop-Up Drive.

