OHS investigating worker death at Lethbridge water treatment plant

Occupational Health and Safety says it is investigating after a worker died following an incident at the water treatment plant in Lethbridge, Alta., on Friday.

OHS said it was notified of the incident around 12:55 p.m.

The agency said it's unable to release any further details, including the name, age and gender of the victim, at this time.

The water treatment plant is located on the east bank of Oldman River, south of Whoop-Up Drive.