Women from Lethbridge Pronghorns university hockey team file lawsuit

Four players from the University of Lethbridge women's hockey team are suing the school, its sports director and the team's coach.

A statement of claim filed on Tuesday in Court of Queen's Bench names Olivia Alexander, Alannah Jensen, Chelsea Kasprick and Brittney Sawyer as plaintiffs.

The women claim in court documents obtained by Lethbridge News Now that they were harassed and intimidated while playing for the Pronghorns.

They allege coach Michelle Janus made abusive remarks to players and allowed bullying on the team.

The women also allege the university and sports executive director Ken McInnes did not do enough — namely firing Janus as head coach — when multiple concerns were raised as early as 2015.

None of the allegations has been proven in court and the university has said it will not provide any comments specific to the lawsuit.

With files from Lethbridge News Now.