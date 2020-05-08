May the Fourth stormtrooper takedown now to be investigated by external police force

An external police force has been assigned to investigate the actions of police officers in Lethbridge, Alta., over their takedown of a woman dressed in a stormtrooper costume and carrying what turned out to be a fake firearm as part of a Star Wars-themed business promotion.

The incident took place on May 4, when police say they responded to two 911 calls reporting a person in a Star Wars stormtrooper costume carrying a firearm in the 500 block of 13th Street North in the southern Alberta city.

Inside the costume was an employee of a nearby space-themed bar, the Coco Vanilla Galactic Cantina, that was doing a May 4th promotion.

May the fourth is often referred to as Star Wars day. It's a pun on the movie franchise's expression "May the force be with you."

Police said the weapon, a stormtrooper gun, was "ultimately confirmed to be a fake firearm."

The woman suffered a minor injury in the arrest.

The scene, caught on video by a passerby, went viral.

A number of people defended the police, saying they had to be cautious especially given a recent tragedy when a man killed 22 people in Nova Scotia in a shooting rampage.

But others felt it was an over-reaction and sparked calls for an external investigation from the restaurant owner and others — including a social media tongue lashing from an alumnus of another sci-fi institution.

William Shatner, famed as Captain Kirk on Star Trek, called for an investigation into the altercation.

Lethbridge police Chief Scott Woods notified the Alberta Director of Law Enforcement. It was determined that the incident was "out of scope" for the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which investigates allegations of wrongdoing and fatal encounters involving police.

Woods then asked the Medicine Hat Police Service to investigate the actions of his officers.