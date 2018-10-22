ASIRT investigating death of man who was pushed by Lethbridge police officer
Investigation will focus on whether or not the push caused the death, and if the push was lawful
Alberta's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was pushed by a Lethbridge police officer. The man fell backwards, hitting his head on the pavement. He died several days later.
On Oct. 3 at 5:20 p.m., Lethbridge police responded to a report of a disturbance between two men in an alley off Stafford Drive South between Third and Fourth Avenues South, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said in a release Monday.
The first man, a 41-year-old, was arrested for breaching conditions of release, which included a no-contact order with the second man.
While the first man was being arrested, there was a confrontation between the second man, a 48-year-old, and the arresting officer.
The officer pushed the 48-year-old away by placing his hand or hands on the man's chest, according to the agency. The man stumbled backwards and fell straight back, hitting his head on the pavement, ASIRT said.
After his fall, the man seemed to be in an altered state, but his eyes were open and he attempted to speak.
EMS was called. By the time they arrived, the man was in medical distress and unresponsive.
Man died days later in hospital
He was taken to hospital, where he died a few days later, on Oct. 8. An autopsy the next day didn't determine a cause of death.
Lethbridge police notified the director of law enforcement once it was known that the man's condition was severe, and ASIRT began investigating on Oct. 4, the day after the arrest.
ASIRT said it will focus on the officer who pushed the 48-year-old to determine if the push caused his death, and whether or not that push was lawful.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Notley calls on Ottawa buy more rail cars to get Alberta oil to market
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Police look for suspects after man was confined against his will, stabbed
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.