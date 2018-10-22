ASIRT investigating death of man who was pushed by Lethbridge police officer

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was pushed by a Lethbridge police officer. The man fell backwards, hitting his head on the pavement. He died several days later.

On Oct. 3 at 5:20 p.m., Lethbridge police responded to a report of a disturbance between two men in an alley off Stafford Drive South between Third and Fourth Avenues South, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said in a release Monday.

The first man, a 41-year-old, was arrested for breaching conditions of release, which included a no-contact order with the second man.

While the first man was being arrested, there was a confrontation between the second man, a 48-year-old, and the arresting officer.

The officer pushed the 48-year-old away by placing his hand or hands on the man's chest, according to the agency. The man stumbled backwards and fell straight back, hitting his head on the pavement, ASIRT said.

After his fall, the man seemed to be in an altered state, but his eyes were open and he attempted to speak.

EMS was called. By the time they arrived, the man was in medical distress and unresponsive.

Man died days later in hospital

He was taken to hospital, where he died a few days later, on Oct. 8. An autopsy the next day didn't determine a cause of death.

Lethbridge police notified the director of law enforcement once it was known that the man's condition was severe, and ASIRT began investigating on Oct. 4, the day after the arrest.

ASIRT said it will focus on the officer who pushed the 48-year-old to determine if the push caused his death, and whether or not that push was lawful.