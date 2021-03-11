Lethbridge police chief suspends 5 officers in meme investigation

Five Lethbridge, Alta., police officers have been suspended with pay as part of an investigation into the circulation of inappropriate images, according to an email obtained by CBC News.

The investigation has been dubbed internally as "MemeGate," according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Several memes were circulated among Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) officers which were disrespectful to LPS brass and NDP MLA Shannon Phillips, according those sources, who spoke to CBC News on condition of anonymity.

The investigation began in 2018 and last week LPS Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh sent an all-staff email announcing the suspensions.

"As of today five employees have been relieved of their duties," wrote Mehdizadeh.

"This file will be damaging to LPS however we need to ensure transparency in the process for public interest and also the integrity of the organization."

It is the latest revelation involving Phillips and the Lethbridge police. Two police officers have been disciplined for spying involving Phillips and five others are under investigation for allegedly searching her private information on police databases with no apparent investigative justification.

The LPS did not immediately return a call for comment.

'Meme militia'

Edmonton police are handling the investigation which involved allegations of discreditable conduct, insubordination and neglect of duty, according to sources with knowledge of the case.

CBC News has not viewed any of the memes but some have been described by those who have.

They are purportedly a series of photos distributed by a group deemed the "meme militia."

Several involved the faces of then-Chief Rob Davis and Deputy Chief Scott Woods placed onto various images including some from the Toy Story movies. Davis was depicted as Buzz Lightyear while Woods was Woody.

The images involved criticisms of the leaders and have been described by LPS employees as humiliating, offensive and toxic.

According to sources, some of the memes were posted and circulated on LPS-issued phones and while officers were on duty.

'Rough times' ahead

In his email, the chief advised LPS employees that the service will be going through "some rough times."

Mehdizadeh said he will ensure the five suspended officers "have the support they need as they navigate through the process."

The chief said he would be taking a "balanced approach to move on with this file" and that the "severity" of the file would be considered.

LPS has seen its share of controversy recently.

Two officers — Const. Keon Woronuk and Sgt. Jason Carrier — were recently disciplined for spying involving NDP MLA Shannon Phillips, who was the minister of environment and parks at the time.

Woronuk and Carrier photographed Phillips as she met two people at a local Lethbridge diner. The photos were posted online with a caption reading "everyone's favourite hypocrite."

After the meal, Woronuk ran a search on Phillips' guests licence plate and attempted to follow them before he lost the vehicle at a red light.

Woronuk and Carrier are off-road enthusiasts who opposed Phillips' plan for phasing out off-highway vehicle (OHV) use on designated trails in Castle Provincial Park.

Both officers were disciplined and demoted for their misconduct. Phillips is appealing after the Law Enforcement Review Board called the disciplinary process "tainted, flawed and grossly inadequate."

Last week, CBC News reported that an LPS civilian employee and five officers — including a deputy chief and a staff sergeant — accessed personal information on Phillips when she was environment minister, yet no investigative purpose was given for any of the searches, according to internal documents.

Mehdizadeh called the allegations against the force's employees "very serious" and said he was committed to fully co-operating with Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigators, who are looking into all the searches conducted on Phillips.

Call for action

The force also came under recent scrutiny when the CBC News reported that a retired LPS inspector, who was head of a victims advocacy group, had a sexual relationship with a client — a domestic violence survivor — who said their relationship was not consensual.

When the woman went to the police service to complain, the man's friends and former colleagues were initially assigned to investigate him — with the woman saying they were dismissive and that she worried about potential conflict of interest.

Coaldale RCMP is now in charge of that investigation.

With all the recent LPS controversy, Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu got involved last week.

Madu met with the chief and chair of the police commission on Tuesday. Following that meeting, Madu said he expected immediate action to be taken in light of officer misconduct allegations and was considering government intervention if the follow-through by LPS wasn't satisfactory.