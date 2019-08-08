Police release sketch of suspect in sex assault of boy in Lethbridge washroom

Police in Lethbridge have released a sketch of the suspect they believe sexually assaulted a young boy in a park washroom in June.

The eight-year-old boy was at a birthday party on the evening of June 1 when he was approached by an older, unknown man, police said in a release.

After being offered candy, police said the boy accompanied the man to the washroom, where the sexual assault occurred.

A short time later, a witness saw the man with the boy near the water and called out to the boy to come back to the party.

"The male appeared nervous and quickly walked north toward the parking lot," police said in the release.

The boy told his mother about the incident on June 12 and the police were notified.

The suspect is an older man with short grey hair and a medium build. He was wearing khaki shorts and a red plaid shirt.

Anyone who was at Henderson Lake Park on June 1 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and saw a man who looks like the one in the drawing is asked to call Lethridge police at 403-328-4444.