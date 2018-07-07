10-year-old pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed while crossing the street in Lethbridge

A child is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was crossing the street with his family at a marked crosswalk in Lethbridge, Alta.

Police said the 10-year-old boy was walking with his nine-year-old brother and their father near the intersection of Whoop Up Drive Boulevard and Aquitania Boulevard West on Monday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., the family was walking east to cross the street at the marked crosswalk, when a vehicle travelling south on Aquitania turned right into the westbound lanes of Whoop Up and hit both children.

The vehicle was facing a yield sign, police said.

The father was not hurt and the nine-year-old received minor injuries. The 10-year-old received life-threatening injuries and died in hospital.

Police said the collision remains under investigation.