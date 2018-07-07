Divers search for body of teen swept away in 'unpredictable' southern Alberta river

Divers are searching for the body of a teenage boy who was reportedly swept away by the current of a southern Alberta river near Lethbridge.

A witness called police around 7:20 p.m. MT on Friday to report a possible drowning in the Oldman River near Alexander Wilderness Park, officials say.

A dive team and water rescue unit from the fire department searched for the missing teen until dark, said Deputy Chief Dana Terry, who oversees support service.

The fire department resumed their search Saturday with help from Lethbridge Police Service, but still have not found him.

Teams are now trying to recover his body, rather than to rescue him.

'Hits home'

Police have said they believe the teen was dragged by the force of Oldman River north of Lethbridge.

"Even though it looks calm and fairly slow-moving, it is a bit unpredictable because there are holes in the river, there are deep spots in the river that people don't realize," Terry said.

"For people that may not be able to swim well, that is a risk and it can be somewhat deceiving."

He said officials do not know how the boy ended up in the water. Terry said he does not have further details to release on the situation, including the teen's identity or age, except to say they are trying to finish the search as quickly as possible.

"It's always difficult when you're dealing with [cases], especially with children and with young people. It hits home because a lot of our staff members are parents themselves," Terry said.

"Our hearts definitely go out to the family. This is an incredibly difficult time for them and we can only imagine what they're going through."

Members of public are asked to stay out of the area to allow the search to continue uninterrupted.

Terry also said that although it's not clear what caused this suspected drowning, he'd like to remind people to wear their life jackets.

With the warm weather, he said his department is seeing many on the water without lifesaving gear.