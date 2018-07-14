Body of teen who drowned in Oldman River found near Lethbridge

A pair of kayakers have found the body of a 14-year-old boy who drowned in the Oldman River in southern Alberta last week.

The kayakers discovered the boy in the water just north of Lethbridge on Friday evening.

An autopsy will be done in Calgary to confirm the boy's identity.

There is no evidence to suggest foul play, Lethbridge Police Service said in a press release issued Saturday afternoon.

The boy had been walking with a 14-year-old friend and his grandmother, 59, in the Alexander Wilderness Park on July 6 when the trio attempted to cross the river.

Alexander Wilderness Park was closed to the public during the search.This photo shows crews working the first night. (Steve St. Jean)

The teen lost his footing and went under the water. The grandmother tried to pull him to safety but couldn't, police said.

She and the other boy went to shore and called 911, and the search was launched.

The Alexander Wilderness Park has since re-opened to the public.