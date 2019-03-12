Continued lack of midwives at Lethbridge hospital sparks frustration

Some Lethbridge families are frustrated they still can't have midwife-assisted births at Chinook Regional Hospital.

Registered Midwives don't have practising privileges at the Lethbridge hospital, despite the fact their care is publicly funded in Alberta.

Alberta Health Services says it is continuing to consult with doctors, community members and midwifery groups to come up with a plan to develop a framework for integration of midwifery services within the south zone, including at Chinook Regional Hospital. It expects midwifery services will be incorporated in the obstetrics program during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

"We recognize there is significant interest in having local midwifery services available in Lethbridge and surrounding areas," AHS said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

After having her second baby in an Ontario hospital with a midwife, Monique Giroux moved to Lethbridge and found out she couldn't do the same for her third baby.

'It was disappointing'

"It was disappointing not to be able to have that option," she said.

Giroux said she found having a midwife allowed her to feel more comfortable giving birth.

"And so you're going into the birth room with someone that you've gotten to know instead of going into the birth room with a stranger," she said.

"I think that birth can be either really empowering or really disempowering for a woman. And when you just don't have that option to have the kind of birth that you want, it can be quite disempowering," she said.

"To me, it just doesn't make sense. I mean, midwives are more affordable for the health-care system, and they just do give women that additional option for their birth. And I just think it's really important for a woman to be able to make that choice."

Cardston midwife Eve Verdon had been expecting an announcement by the end of March.

"We've been working for several years to have admitting privileges in Lethbridge. We have them in the Cardston hospital," she said.

"But I think really what it comes down to is that families in the Lethbridge area that are choosing midwifery care are kind of impatient. They're ready to have equal access to services, and we hope that they will have that in the very near future."

For now, Verdon says her Lethbridge patients have to travel 45 minutes to Cardston if they want to give birth in a hospital.

Vicki Todd, a doula in Lethbridge, says she's hearing from more and more frustrated families.

"Almost a really angry reaction," she said.

"I'm not sure why there's been such a delay, but I do know there would be demand if they opened the doors, for sure."